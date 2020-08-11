Parson Wants Attorney General To Intervene In St. Louis Murder Prosecutions

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday called for legislators in special session on violent crime to allow Attorney General Eric Schmitt to prosecute murder cases in St. Louis.

Parson said he has not contacted St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner regarding his plan, nor did she ask for the assistance.

Gardner released a statement shortly after Parson’s announcement saying the move by Parson is an effort to “interfere with the clear discretion of a democratically elected local prosecutor.”

Parson said Schmitt would be able to get involved if “90 or more days have passed since a filing since the murder was committed, the chief law enforcement officer makes the request of the attorney general and the circuit attorney has not yet filed charges.”

Parson criticized Gardner when she charged the couple who brandished guns at protesters in St. Louis. Parson accused her of taking away “constitutional rights” and insinuated he may try to remove her from her post with the help of President Donald Trump. But he said this decision wasn’t personal.

“This has nothing to do with the prosecutor, taking her out of the role of being prosecutor,” Parson said Monday. “This is about violent criminals on the streets of St. Louis that cases haven’t been filed on.”

Gardner said her office has “an overall felony conviction rate of 97%.” She said unprosecuted crimes are due to “lack of evidence and lack of community trust with law enforcement.”

Parson said St. Louis not only has a crime problem, but charges have been filed in only 33 homicide cases so far in 2020 out of 161 killings.

Schmitt has also publicly criticized Gardner saying she has let crime get out of hand in the city. He’s also repeatedly said that Gardner bringing charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey for unlawful use of a weapon against protesters is “a political prosecution.” Gardner is a Democrat and Parson and Schmitt are both Republicans.



St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner is engaged in a political prosecution pure & simple Criminal charges should’ve never been brought. Missourians have a #2A right to defend themselves & their property New details are coming to light & they’re not pretty https://t.co/EMBDu7rFyK— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt)

July 31, 2020

Though Parson’s formal announcement came late Monday afternoon, lawmakers were already discussing the details in a committee hearing earlier that day.

St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards, who testified in favor of the legislation passed by the Senate on Friday, said he is opposed to Parson’s latest idea, known as concurrent jurisdiction.

“I have the highest respect for elected officials,” said Edwards. “I believe that if they are elected to do a job, then they ought to be able to do that job. I will not advocate, nor will I support, dual prosecution for any elected prosecutor in any state of Missouri.”

Edwards is in favor of removing a residency requirement for St. Louis police officers, which has been a contentious portion of the legislation, especially since voters are set to weigh in on the issue in November. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden, who also wants the residency requirement lifted, testified that the department is short by more than 140 officers.

“The house that’s on fire is the fact that I have no police officers and so that’s my focus. It’s very singular,” Edwards said.

But, Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake St. Louis, said that wasn’t why police didn’t want to work in St. Louis. He said Gardner was to blame.

“I don’t think the fire is the residency rule. I think the fire is the prosecutor,” Hill said.

Parson’s effort to allow the attorney general to get involved in prosecuting violent crime comes less than a week after Gardner was re-elected to her post. Garder is the first Black woman to be elected as circuit attorney in St. Louis. Hill claimed in a committee hearing that only 5.8% of voters re-elected Gardner but city election data shows 37.8% of eligible voters cast ballots in the circuit attorney race with nearly 61% for Gardner.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, called Parson’s move a “politically motivated abuse of power.”

“The session took a more sinister turn as the governor seeks to carry out a political vendetta against the only elected African American woman prosecutor in Missouri,” Quade said.

Though the House was expected to wrap up its portion of the legislation by mid-week, this possible addition to the legislation will keep lawmakers in the Capitol longer during the coronavirus pandemic. It will be up to the legislature, which is controlled by Republicans, to accept or reject Parson’s recommendations.

The legislation also includes provisions to allow children as young as 14 to be tried as adults and creates a witness protection fund. A nonpartisan analysis shows this legislation would lock up more juveniles and is estimated to cost $1.2 million in the first year of implementation. The bill passed the Senate 27-3 on Friday.

