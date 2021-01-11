Parler Files Lawsuit Against Amazon, Seeking To Restore Web Service

Parler, the messaging app favored by far-right activists, has filed a lawsuit against Amazon Web Services alleging anti-trust and breach of contract. The company is seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent Amazon from removing Parler from its servers. Amazon told Parler it would remove the app Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PST.

The lawsuit was filed before U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein in the Western District of Washington. Rothstein was appointed to the federal bench by President Jimmy Carter in 1980.

The docket does not yet show a response from the judge or scheduled hearing. The case is Parler LLC v. Amazon Web Services, Inc., 2:21-cv-31.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

