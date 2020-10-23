The News Roundup — International

Authorities allegedly shot and killed some 12 protesters in Lagos, Nigeria during demonstrations against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a brutal federal police unit based in the former capital city. The army has branded eyewitness accounts of the massacre as “fake news.”

Pope Francis openly expressed support for same-sex civil unions on Wednesday, going against the church’s traditional stance on homosexuality. The proclamation is expected to unsettle more traditional branches of the Catholic Church.



What makes Pope Francis comments supporting same-sex civil unions today so momentous? First, he is saying them as Pope, not Archbishop of Buenos Aires. Second, he is clearly supporting, not simply tolerating, civil unions. Third, he is saying it on camera, not privately. Historic — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) October 21, 2020



China’s economy is bouncing back following the outbreak of COVID-19. The world’s second-biggest economy saw growth of 4.9 percent between July and September, compared to the same quarter last year.

And socialists in Bolivia are set to win the country’s presidential election.

From NPR:



The election followed the resignation last year of [Evo] Morales, Bolivia’s first Indigenous president, after nearly 14 years in office. He left under pressure from Bolivia’s military after seeking a fourth term in an election later annulled following fraud allegations. A report by the Organization of American States raising questions about the results fueled mass anti-government protests. Morales and his supporters maintain he was the victim of a right-wing coup.



We cover all of the top global stories during the News Roundup.

