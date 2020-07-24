The News Roundup — International

The United States is ordering the Chinese consulate in Houston to close. Why? The State Department accuses the consulate of spying on Americans. On Wednesday, Beijing responded, calling the order “outrageous” and asking for its reversal. The Justice Department has also charged two Chinese hackers suspected of trying to gather coronavirus research from companies in the U.S.

Protests broke out in Russia due to the arrest of a regional governor. Ignoring threats from Moscow, thousands gathered in the eastern regional city of Khabarovsk to protest what they see as the Kremlin’s intrusion into their affairs.

Meanwhile, an inquiry has found that the U.K. “badly underestimated” the threat of Russia and its influence. Thee British Intelligence and Security committee also stated that the U.K. was “playing catch-up” and needed to take “immediate action,” according to the BBC.

The New York Times is reporting that President Trump once asked the U.K. Ambassador to move the British Open golf tournament to one of his resorts. Mr. Trump denied the claim. Elsewhere, the European Union is announcing a plan to distribute a nearly two trillion dollar coronavirus relief package among its nations.

The United Arab Emirates is joining the U.S. and China in embarking on missions to Mars this summer. China sent its first rover this week. The UAE’s mission also launched successfully, a first for the Arab world. The three countries hope to explore the possibility that other life could survive on Mars.

We cover all this international (and extraterrestrial) news in the global edition of the News Roundup.

