The News Roundup — International

World Health Organization Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that “too many countries are headed in the wrong direction,” when dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. He spoke out against leaders failing to adopt suggested virus control measures.

Meanwhile, the virus is surging in India. The country has a caseload of nearly one million. India is now re-imposing lockdowns, but it isn’t the only country doing so. Strict restrictions are being re-imposed in Spain’s and Japan’s largest cities as cases spike.

China imposed new sanctions on four U.S. officials after the U.S. declared China’s maritime actions to be unlawful. After the virus originated in Wuhan, its economy has been growing steadily since April.

Turkey’s Hagia Sophia has been converted back to a mosque, as designated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This comes after international warnings not to make changes to the 1,500-year-old monument. Officials from 11 countries in the European Union are looking for ways to stop Israel from annexing sections of the Palestinian West Bank.

We’re talking about all of this and more in the global edition of the Friday News Roundup.

