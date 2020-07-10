The News Roundup — International

This week, FBI Director Christopher Wray called China the “greatest long-term threat” to the United States. He cited China’s espionage efforts during a speech in Washington.

And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is looking to ban Chinese social media apps like TikTok.

Meanwhile, the U.K. is changing its stance on Huawei. Back in January, Britain decided to place restrictions on the Chinese telecommunications company but new U.S. sanctions led the British government to look into banning the tech company completely.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus. Bolsonaro previously decried the use of masks (and the danger the virus presented), so much so that some Brazilian journalists are suing him for removing his mask during a press briefing.

Bolsonaro also posted a video of him taking the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment, despite studies finding it ineffective.

And amid a global pandemic, the U.S. submitted a formal notice to pull out of the World Health Organization. This will cut off funding to the WHO from one of its largest donors.

Plus, American universities are suing the government over a new policy that says international students must attend schools in person or risk deportation if they are already in the U.S.

We talk about all these stories and more during the global edition of the News Roundup.

