The News Roundup — International

In an effort to fund the development of a coronavirus vaccine, the European Union organized a global alliance worth $8 billion from countries around the world. The shared pot would fund laboratories with promising developments.

The pledge saw contributions from Japan, Canada, and Australia, but the United States is missing from the group.

When COVID-19 broke out across Europe, Germany shut down early and performed systematic testing for the disease. Now, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the country has sufficiently slowed the spread, and that most shops can re-open. This includes the return of the Bundesliga, the beloved soccer league.. Experts say it’s a sign of hope that life, and the economy, can rebound from the virus.

In Venezuela, a plan to capture President Nicolás Maduro and overthrow his government failed. The operation was allegedly orchestrated by a retired Green Beret after being signed off by opposition leader Juan Guaidó. Meanwhile, the Trump administration denies any role in the failed operation.

We’ll talk all the latest news around the world during our international edition of the News Roundup.

