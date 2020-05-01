Related Program: 
The News Roundup — International

  • Artisans from the Accion Solidaria foundation make face masks at a workshop in the north of Guayaquil, Ecuador. Ecuador has recorded close to 23,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 600 deaths, with Guayaquil by far its worst affected city. But the real toll is thought to be far higher.
The race is on to find a coronavirus vaccine, as the first human trial in Europe moves forward. Scientists at Oxford University say they’re hopeful that an effective vaccine will be available by the end of the year but are waiting on promising data that could come in mid-June. 

The U.K. is on track for the second-worst death toll from COVID-19 in Europe, with more than 26,000 dead. But after suffering from COVID-19 himself, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to extend the current lockdown. In his first news conference since being treated for infection, Johnson said the U.K would be rolling out a new comprehensive plan.

Tensions between the U.S. and China continue to escalate amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with Fox News, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called China a “threat” to the world and accused the country of hiding information about the origins of COVID-19. Meanwhile, China’s executive foreign minister pushed back by saying the U.S. wasted time in responding to the crisis. 

We bring you the latest from around the world on this global edition of the News Roundup.

 

