The News Roundup — International

The race is on to find a coronavirus vaccine, as the first human trial in Europe moves forward. Scientists at Oxford University say they’re hopeful that an effective vaccine will be available by the end of the year but are waiting on promising data that could come in mid-June.

The U.K. is on track for the second-worst death toll from COVID-19 in Europe, with more than 26,000 dead. But after suffering from COVID-19 himself, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to extend the current lockdown. In his first news conference since being treated for infection, Johnson said the U.K would be rolling out a new comprehensive plan.

Tensions between the U.S. and China continue to escalate amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with Fox News, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called China a “threat” to the world and accused the country of hiding information about the origins of COVID-19. Meanwhile, China’s executive foreign minister pushed back by saying the U.S. wasted time in responding to the crisis.

We bring you the latest from around the world on this global edition of the News Roundup.



