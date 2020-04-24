The News Roundup — International

This week, a Palestinian woman tested positive for coronavirus in a Lebanon refugee camp. The patient is the first recorded case in the 3,000-person camp. Fear of an outbreak in the camp prompted the U.N. agency working there to run a series of COVID-19 tests.

Police in Hong Kong arrested prominent pro-democracy figures, including the founder of its Democratic Party. The move was condemned by the U.S. and the U.K., along with several human rights groups. According to those arrested, it was a move made to disqualify them from running in the September elections. Still, authorities in Hong Kong say the arrests were justified and not politically motivated.

And demand for oil around the world saw a massive drop, pushing the price of oil barrels into negative territory for a short time. Experts say the collapse could push sale-dependent countries like Venezuela in a state of further instability. But prices appeared to rebound by 25 percent after tweets from President Trump instructed the U.S. Navy to “shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.”

We’ll talk all the latest news happening around the world during our News Roundup.

