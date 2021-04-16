The News Roundup — Domestic

The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration paused the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six patients, all women, reported blood clotting. Though over seven million people have gotten that vaccine, federal employees said they called the pause out of an abundance of caution to determine if there is a link and better prepare the medical community to manage any potential side effects.

Protests broke out in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after a white police officer, Kim Potter, shot and killed a 20-year-old Black man named Daunte Wright. The fatal shooting in the Minneapolis suburb comes as the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin continues. Chauvin is accused of murdering George Floyd last summer.

A report was released by the inspector general of the U.S. Capitol Police, describing how officers were instructed by force leaders to avoid using their most effective crowd-control measures against the pro-Trump extremists that stormed the building.

We cover the biggest stories from around the country on the News Roundup.

Axios’ Niala Boodhoo hosts this edition of the Roundup.



