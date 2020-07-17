The United States registered over 67,000 cases of COVID-19 on July 14 — a single-day record as cases continue to rise around the country.



4/ The U.S. now stands out as nearly the only country besides Iran that had a large spring outbreak, began to suppress the virus, and then simply let the virus come back. https://t.co/KzseFkXGKP — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) July 16, 2020



The Trump administration is collecting data from several states to help ascertain the citizenship status of each adult living in the country, according to new reporting by NPR. Four states, including Iowa and South Carolina, are transferring information from state identification cards and driver’s licenses to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Meanwhile, multiple high-profile Twitter accounts were victims of a coordinated hacking. It appears to be “the largest and most coordinated” attack in Twitter’s history. But Vice reported an insider at the company was responsible for the hack, which affected accounts ranging from Apple’s to Joe Biden’s.

And the public remembered “Glee’s” Naya Rivera, after her body was found in a California lake. She’s survived by her four-year-old son, Josey.

Watch one of her most memorable performances.

