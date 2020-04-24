The News Roundup — Domestic

The director of the Centers for Disease and Control said Tuesday that the second wave of coronavirus cases in the U.S., likely coming this winter, could prove even more devastating than its first. CDC Director Robert Redfield pointed out that the next outbreak of the disease could coincide with flu season, increasing the strain on the already overloaded American healthcare system.

President Donald Trump criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to allow businesses in his state to reopen this week. Trump pointed out allowing businesses to open despite the number of coronavirus cases in the state might compound the state’s problem.

Americans filed 4.4 million jobless claims last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, pushing the five-week total of coronavirus-driven job losses to more than 26 million.

We discuss the biggest headlines from around the nation on the News Roundup.

