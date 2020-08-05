New Series “The Economy: What Now?” From Marketplace To Air Saturdays On KRCU Public Radio

In an effort to provide our listeners access to accurate information regarding current events, there will be temporary changes to our program schedule starting this Saturday.



KRCU Public Radio will air The Economy, What Now?, a three-part special series produced by American Public Media's Marketplace throughout the month of August. The convergence of a spiraling pandemic, unprecedented economic free fall and a national reckoning about racial injustice pushes us to examine what happens next. Is this the inflection point where we’ll see change in the direction of our country?

Each episode of the series will have a different focus on the current state of the economy and where we go from here. The first, hosted Marketplace Tech’s Molly Wood, will discuss technology, how current innovations might help us transition to our post-pandemic future, and how the crisis has underscored the inequity in internet access. The second, hosted by Marketplace Morning Report’s David Brancaccio, will explore what a new reimagined economy might look like and what it will take for us to get there. Through host interviews, relevant historic examples, and personal stories, the third episode hosted by Marketplace’s Kai Ryssdal will offer solution-based ideas for a fully integrated and inclusive economy.

The Economy, What Now? will air Saturdays from 3-4 p.m. on KRCU 90.9, KSEF 88.9, and KDMC 91.3 from Aug. 8 until Aug. 22.

Find out more about Marketplace on the program’s website.

Questions or comments about these program changes can be directed to comments@krcu.org.