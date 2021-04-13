New Missouri Bill Expands Definition Of "Illegal Stalking" To Include Social Media And Other Tech

MO News Update-PM: 04/12/21

The definition of illegal stalking would be expanded to include social media and other technology under a proposed law that passed the House and was debated by a Senate committee on Monday.

Lane Roberts, a Republican from Joplin, said the bill expands the kind of conduct that is illegal.

“All this does is modify the definition of ‘course of conduct’. Makes it more specific so that we account for the use of technology and third parties for stalking purposes.”

Another bill seeks to adopt transferred intent, which is when the intention to harm one individual inadvertently causes a second person to be hurt instead. In this case, the perpetrator is still held responsible for his or her actions in cases of homicide.