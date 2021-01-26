MO Senate Bills 60 and 66 Address Police Accountability and Protesters' Rights

Listen here.

A Senate committee began hearings on Mon. Jan. 25, on two bills that would affect protests and policing in the state.

Senate Bill 60 would create more accountability for police officers. It bans the use of chokeholds, increases penalties for sexual misconduct in the police force, and limits the use of chemical agents.

Senator Brian Williams sponsored the bill, which drew support from leaders throughout the state, including organizations like the Fraternal Order of the Police and the Missouri NAACP.

The committee also heard Senate Bill 66, which involved people’s rights to protest. It would mean drivers wouldn’t be liable if they hit a protester blocking the street and would prevent towns and cities from defunding the police.

While the bill had widespread support, the committee heard dissent from Reverend Darryl Gray, a seasoned protestor and civil rights advocate. "Those same methods that you seek to criminalize are the same methods that helped to destroy Jim Crow laws, segregation, and destroyed centuries of hatred and bigotry.”

Those in favor argued the bill would help police maintain control and peace during protests.