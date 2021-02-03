MO SB 262 Aims To Raise Fuel Tax By 2 Cents Per Gallon Every Year, But Provide Rebate

By Casey Murray - Missouri News Network 4 hours ago
  • Fuel, Prices and Taxes
Last legislative session four different bills were introduced to at least temporarily increase Missouri’s fuel tax in order to fund the Missouri Department of Transportation — which according to the director, has $8 to $10 billion dollars of unfunded needs.

However, none of these bills were passed, and previous attempts to raise the fuel tax were shot down by Missouri voters. 

Now, Senator Dave Schatz is hoping to remodel the tax after one in South Carolina, where the fuel tax is higher, but people can apply for a rebate.

Schatz says his plan for SB 262, is to include a similar rebate, where the fuel tax will be raised two cents per gallon every year until 2026, but people can ask to be refunded for the tax they paid over the 17 cent per gallon rate that is currently in place. 

Schatz said the plan would allow Missourians to choose whether or not they want to seek reimbursement.

“A couple years ago, over a million people voted for an increase in road funding. And so I think that a strong number of people will say, Hey, I'm gonna go ahead and leave the investment there so that we can have better roads and bridges, but it’ll give people the option.”

The money given back to drivers will be paid by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

