MO Lawmakers Advocate For Overlooked Populations In Vaccine Distribution

By & DC Benincasa - Missouri News Network 1 hour ago
  • missouri state capitol
    missouri state capitol
    Holley St. Germain/Flickr/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/2.0/legalcode

Missouri lawmakers are advocating for overlooked populations in Missouri’s vaccine distribution plan.

Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, met with the health and mental health policy committee Wednesday evening to evaluate Missouri’s vaccination plan.


According to CDC data, Missouri is ranked as the 49th  state in vaccine rollout. This CDC data states that 6.1% of Missourians have been vaccinated at least once.

Some Missouri representatives argued for more support for constituents in both rural areas and the largest cities, inmates and the elderly. Kimberly Ann-Collins, a Democrat from St. Louis, says focusing on educating and vaccinating the homeless population is important.

“My definition of vulnerable might be different from yours. And I think quite frankly it is because when I think of vulnerable I think of individuals who don’t have anything so I’m thinking of our unhoused residents and homeless population.”

Currently, the state is in phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan. 

To find out more about the state of the vaccination plan in Southeast Missouri, sign up for the vaccine and receive updates, you may visit the Cape Girardeau County Health Center site, the Butler County Health Department site, and SoutheastHEALTH's COVID-19 vaccination site.

