MO House Higher Education Committee Hears Bill On Tuition Cap Removal For Colleges And Universities

By Jane Mather-Glass 6 hours ago
The House Higher Education Committee heard a bill on Mon. Feb. 8, that would remove the tuition cap for colleges and universities for the next five years.

According to the bill’s sponsor, Representative Doug Richey, the bill would allow for students and families to see how much they’re really paying for college, and it would allow universities to cater their costs to specific degrees. It could mean getting rid of course fees and including those costs in tuition.

Paul Wagner from the Council on Public Higher Education said the bill would increase transparency in the cost of college, and hopefully make up for a lack of government funding for higher education.

"My concern is that you all don’t fund us and still get mad at us when we raise tuition. In past administrations we’ve dealt with that, where we’re cut and then still criticized for raising tuition."

Opponents of the bill saw it as another roadblock for students who can’t afford college.

