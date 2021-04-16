Missouri Lawmakers Investigating Management Of Department Of Social Services

By DC Benincasa - Missouri News Network 9 hours ago
  • creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode
    Robert Stinnett/Flickr

Missouri lawmakers are investigating the management of the Department of Social Services for concerns over lack of oversight and transparency.

The Kansas City Star broke a story last summer about child abuse at residential youth homes. Missouri lawmakers have made investigating the department a focus this session, and they are looking beyond the homes.

Two parents whose children were taken by DSS, testified at a Missouri House Special Committee on Government Oversight hearing Wednesday afternoon. They discussed the need for more department accountability.

Rep. Raychel Proudie, a Democrat from Ferguson, says the DSS is abdicating its responsibility because of budget shortfalls.

“They are contracting services to outside entities. And they aren’t performing to the standard of care that we here in this body expect them to.”

A former employee of the children’s division of the DSS also testified. She says she was laid off last year despite having over 28 years of experience because of budget concerns.

Tags: 
Missouri News
Missouri Department of Social Services
budget
Budget Shortfall
Government Oversight

