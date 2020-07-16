Missouri June Jobs Report Reveals 7.9 Percent Unemployment Rate, A Drop By 2.2 Percent From May

Missouri's jobs report was released Thursday, July 16, for the month of June. The Missouri labor market’s recovery continued in June 2020, following the major job losses earlier in the year from COVID-19 shutdowns.

Employment, seasonally adjusted, increased by 71,600 jobs over the month, and over-the year job losses, were less than the past two months. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased more than two full percentage points from May 2020 to June 2020, while May’s rate was unchanged from preliminary estimates.

While Missouri's June employment numbers reflect some improvement, the state's unemployment rate dropped significantly in June, from 10.1 percent to 7.9 percent, and it remains well below the national level, at 11.1 percent. However, the rate is still above where Missouri was before the impact of COVID-19.

The Department of Economic Development (DED) has launched three new programs designed to provide relief to businesses and support economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the state's Show Me Strong Recovery Plan. These programs include the Emergency Broadband Investment Program, a Small Business Grant Program, and the "Show Me Strong Personal Protective Equipment Retooling Program.