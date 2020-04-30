Missouri Democratic Party Will Hold Convention Virtually

Originally published on April 28, 2020 3:55 pm
The Missouri Democratic Party will hold its upcoming 2020 Democratic State Convention virtually according to a press release earlier today.
Missouri Democratic Party Executive Director Lauren Gepford says that she believes holding an in-person event would be reckless and irresponsible. The convention will begin with a live digital event on June 13th, and voting will take place online and by mail until June 19th.
