Missouri Democratic Party Will Hold Convention Virtually

The Missouri Democratic Party will hold its upcoming 2020 Democratic State Convention virtually according to a press release earlier today.

Missouri Democratic Party Executive Director Lauren Gepford says that she believes holding an in-person event would be reckless and irresponsible. The convention will begin with a live digital event on June 13th, and voting will take place online and by mail until June 19th.

