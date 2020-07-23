Missouri Bicentennial Minutes: Missouri's First Constitution

  • The preamble of the first Missouri Constitution.
    The preamble of the first Missouri Constitution.
    Missouri State Archives

Welcome to the Missouri Bicentennial Minute from the State Historical Society of Missouri. The first Missouri Constitution, drafted mainly by David Barton, was adopted by the convention and not submitted to the voters for approval. Some historians praise the document as “a marvel of moderation and political sagacity,” and it remained in effect until after the Civil War.

Unique provisions in the document included regulation of slavery, notably a requirement that the General Assembly enact legislation preventing free people of color from moving into the state. Most people of the time viewed political preaching negatively, which is probably why a provision that “no bishop, priest, clergyman, or teacher of any religious persuasion, denomination, society or sect” could serve in the General Assembly, or in any paid office except justice of the peace.

Local officials were to establish public schools as soon as possible in each township, which were to be free for the poor. The constitution authorized “one banking company” with up to five branches, with no more than one branch established in any one session of the General Assembly.

The voters chose the Governor and Lieutenant Governor, and the General Assembly chose the Treasurer. The Governor appointed all other offices. The Supreme Court, a Chancellor, and Circuit Courts comprised the judiciary, with inferior courts to be established. The Governor appointed judges, who served on good behavior but had to be aged 30-59.

One unique provision was a declaration of rights, including those in the U. S. Bill of Rights, but adding others. This section has survived in all versions of Missouri’s Constitution. The state forwarded the completed constitution to Congress for approval, and prepared for its first elections. We’ll discuss that next time. I’m Bill Eddleman.

Missouri Bicentennial Minutes

Related Content

Missouri Bicentennial Minutes: State Constitutional Convention Delegates Elected

By Jun 25, 2020
(From Louis Houck, History of Missouri Vol. 3, p. 266.)

The enabling act passed by Congress directed Missouri to draft a constitution. The acrimonious debates in Congress in which northern interests proposed to dictate terms of the state constitution alienated even some Missourians who favored restriction of slavery.

The enabling act delineated the number of delegates by county, with 41 total delegates. Delegate election occurred on the first Monday and two succeeding days of May, 1820. While both parties presented candidates to the voters, restrictionists were in the minority. Thus, voters elected strong pro-slavery men.

Missouri Bicentennial Minutes: Slavery Before Statehood

By May 21, 2020

The issue of slavery delayed statehood until the inclusion of the Missouri Compromise in the bill. How did Missouri develop as a slave state before statehood?

Slavery by the French was initially small scale. Large-scale importation of African slaves began in 1720. Phillippe François Renault brought 500 slaves from Saint-Domingue to lead mines of southeastern Missouri. After the Louisiana Purchase, settlers from North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia brought additional slaves. While many slaves grew crops, hiring out of slaves was common.