Microscopic But Mighty: T Cells And The Race For A Coronavirus Vaccine

By Charla Freeland 57 minutes ago

As the race to develop treatments and vaccines for COVD-19 continues, scientists and medical officials have learned a lot about how our bodies respond to viruses. Over the last few months, antibodies have been at the center of conversations about fighting coronavirus.

Most people who are exposed to the coronavirus and experience symptoms produce antibodies. Until recently, it was thought that these antibodies may keep people from getting sick again. But now there are some indications that the antibodies may not last for long.

Enter the T cellT cells target infected cells and destroy them, preventing them from spreading to our healthy cells. 

What can we learn by measuring a person’s T cells and what does this mean for a possible coronavirus vaccine? 

