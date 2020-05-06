May 12 - June 23 // Home Gardening Webinar Series @ MU Extension

The University of Missouri Extension will host a webinar series on home gardening every Tuesday from May 12 through June 23.

This series provides research-based horticulture information for Missouri gardeners and homeowners. Horticulture specialists from across the state will review techniques through one-hour online classes, followed by a 30 minute Q&A session. Participants will learn how to grow their own vegetables, and discover the benefits of maintaining healthy vegetable plantings.

Home Gardening Webinar Series Schedule:

May 12 // Crop Fertility with Justin Keay

May 19 // Insects In Your Garden with Tamra Reall

May 26 // Disease Prevention And Management with Debi Kelly

June 2 // Cool Season Crops with David Trinklein

June 9 // Warm Season Crops with Katie Kammler

June 16 // Container Gardening with David Trinklein

June 23 // Preserving The Harvest with Leslie Bertsch

Each webinar is free to attend, and will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. over Zoom.

To register, visit: https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/home-gardening-webinar-series?fbclid=IwAR2ZW8f95lFTu3oGlUVtkrIZv2ptp1XKR1Jq8-OZT5AFTmIsgf9SRa5L7CM

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1338865466319119/?event_time_id=1338865476319118