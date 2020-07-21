Martin's Must Reads: 'Quichotte'

By 48 minutes ago

“There once lived, at a series of temporary addresses across the United State of America, a traveling man of Indian origin, advancing years, and retreating mental powers, who, on account of his love for mindless television, had spent far too much of his life in the yellow light of tawdry motel rooms watching an excess of it and had suffered a peculiar form of brain damage as a result.”

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and that’s the opening sentence of Salman Rushdie’s newest novel Quichotte or in Spanish, Quixote. This is two stories, one of the author Sam DuChamp or Brother and the other of Ismail Smile, the main character in Brother’s  novel.

Until this latest work, Brother has only written unsuccessful spy fictions. He’s not sure where he came up with the idea to write a story of the lunatic Quichotte and his pursuit of the television star Miss Salma R, except as the novel evolves it has many similarities to his own life: an estranged, wealthy sister with cancer, a son and a quest for love.

Brother’s novel covers a lot of territory, “the mind-numbing junk culture of his time, obsessional love, father-son relationships, sibling quarrels, Indian immigrants and racism toward them, crooks among them, science fiction, crooked drug companies, and the end of the world,” all in less than four hundred pages.

The fly leaf says “Just as Cervantes wrote Don Quixote to satirize the culture of his time, Rushdie takes the reader on a wild ride through a country on the verge of moral and spiritual collapse.”

If you’re looking for an engrossing novel that will spark any number of rabbit trails in your head, then you must read Quichotte by Salman Rushdie.

Tags: 
Martin's Must-Reads

Related Content

Martin's Must Reads: 'The Secret Wife of Aaron Burr'

By Jul 7, 2020

“In the history of her times, Mary Edmonds is only the faintest of whispers. You won’t find her included in any of the standard biographies of Aaron Burr. No known eighteenth century documents, diaries, or letters mention her. No record of their marriage remains, nor of Aaron Burr acknowledging either her or their children, or offering them his financial support. Yet she survived through her children, and the memories of her descendants.”

Martin's Must Reads: 'Mission at Nuremberg'

By Jun 30, 2020

'"Do you know something?" he [Rev. Henry Gerecke] asked brightly, "I got the idea today I’d like to join the Chaplains Corps."  More silence.  Henry kept eating.  Still nothing from his wife.  "I have asked you something," he said.  "I heard you," Alma said finally."'

I’m Mark Martin with Martin’s Must Reads.  Tim Townsend, in his marvelous book Mission at Nuremberg: An American Army Chaplain and the Trial of the Nazis, tells us the story of one man’s humble service in a horrible situation.