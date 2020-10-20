LGBTQ+ Caucus at the UC - Josh Seabaugh, Southeast Arrow Reporter

The 2020 Presidential Election is different from the elections before it, as the pandemic still affects the world. And for many Southeast students, it will be the first Presidential Election they can take part in. When running for president, candidates have to appeal to specific groups of voters. One such group is the LGBTQ+ community. To discuss the upcoming election, an event called the LGBTQ+ Caucus was held by the LGBTQ+ Resource Center on Oct. 14.

The event took place in the Terrace Room of the University Center, and students used the opportunity to discuss the election, candidates and political issues.

Carson Lopez, a Resource Center Graduate Assistant, wanted the event to be a formal way for students to talk about their beliefs.

“The important thing for me was to give students the opportunity to gather and discuss ideas and opinions in a format that’s more realistic than social media platforms,” Lopez said.

The students gathered to discuss politics. To ensure what they said was true, the group had a fact-checker.

“With social media, a lot of false information can get spread through word of mouth or clickbait. So when someone said something that could be false, I would look up fact-checking websites to make sure it was true,” Avery Clubs said. Clubs is a Southeast Freshman.

Being properly and fairly represented is important to the LGBTQ+ community. Nia Martin, a Southeast sophomore, said representation and understanding is very important in today’s culture.

“I think there needs to be a lot more representation and a lot more understanding from how different people’s lives look to be able to create a country that works for everyone,” Martin said.

The 2020 election will take place on Nov. 3. With the LGBTQ+ Community being part of SEMO with groups like PRIDE and LGBT Resource Center, the nominee who best represents the community will get their vote.

