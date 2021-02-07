Let's Talk Business: What Makes the Cape/Jackson Metro a Hub?

We often refer to the Cape/Jackson MSA as a regional hub. Why do we say that? Let’s take a closer look.



We are the largest metro between St. Louis and Memphis north and south, and between Clarksville or Evansville and Springfield east and west. Our daytime population often exceeds 100,000 as we become a bevy of activity



Several things drive this regional hub status. Education is one reason. Southeast Missouri State University leads this category and is also supported by other regional draws including the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing, public and private high schools.



Healthcare facilities are also a major factor. Led by Saint Francis Healthcare System and SoutheastHEALTH, our area also has Landmark Hospital, and very soon, a new Behavioral Health Center and a new VA clinic. We also have several retirement and assisted living facilities.



Shopping options are plentiful and result in more than $1.5 billion dollars of retail sales for our county. And the hospitality, restaurant, and recreational activities are diverse, strong, and recognized as industry leaders in their own way. Midamerica Hotels, Drury Hotels, and the new SportsPlex have all received national recognition.



Think about this the next time you complain about traffic and parking. Pause, smile, and be thankful we are the regional hub of southeast Missouri.