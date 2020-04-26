Let's Talk Business: Some Positive News During Uncertain Times

In the middle of all this uncertainty, several positives emerge.

Yes, people are still contracting the coronavirus. Yes, we are still under a Stay At Home Missouri order. Yes, unemployment numbers are escalating, and yes, some businesses are determining whether they will ever be able to reopen their doors. Certainly, these are challenging times on several fronts.

At this time, I would like to offer a couple of pieces of positive news. We have just announced an expansion project in Jackson. Kcoe Isom, the nation’s leading food and ag consulting and accounting firm has revealed their intention of building a new facility in Jackson in excess of 10,000 square feet and add in excess of 40 jobs over the next several years. We want to thank Jeff Baer and his team and the City of Jackson for their hard work on this project over the past several months.

In addition, the City of Cape Girardeau has taken action to reestablish the Tax Increment Finance Commission to consider a development project encompassing several buildings on Broadway, Middle, and Bellevue. This could be an exciting development including retail, apartments, and a business service location. We will keep you informed as this process moves forward.

Don’t get me wrong, times are still very challenging, but there are some positive things happening in the local economy.

Don’t forget to go to reclaimourregion.com and take the pledge to commit to our area businesses