Let's Talk Business: Some Positive News During Uncertain Times

By 1 hour ago
  • Lindsey Grojean

In the middle of all this uncertainty, several positives emerge.

Yes, people are still contracting the coronavirus. Yes, we are still under a Stay At Home Missouri order. Yes, unemployment numbers are escalating, and yes, some businesses are determining whether they will ever be able to reopen their doors. Certainly, these are challenging times on several fronts.

At this time, I would like to offer a couple of pieces of positive news. We have just announced an expansion project in Jackson. Kcoe Isom, the nation’s leading food and ag consulting and accounting firm has revealed their intention of building a new facility in Jackson in excess of 10,000 square feet and add in excess of 40 jobs over the next several years. We want to thank Jeff Baer and his team and the City of Jackson for their hard work on this project over the past several months.

In addition, the City of Cape Girardeau has taken action to reestablish the Tax Increment Finance Commission to consider a development project encompassing several buildings on Broadway, Middle, and Bellevue. This could be an exciting development including retail, apartments, and a business service location. We will keep you informed as this process moves forward.

Don’t get me wrong, times are still very challenging, but there are some positive things happening in the local economy.

Don’t forget to go to reclaimourregion.com and take the pledge to commit to our area businesses 

Tags: 
Let's Talk Business

Related Content

Let's Talk Business: Moving Forward Through The "Reclaim Our Region" Initiative

By Apr 19, 2020
Lindsey Grojean/KRCU

COVID-19 has left significant unforeseen effects on our local community.

While we respect the reality of what we are experiencing as a nation and a world, we also understand the Cape Area is the regional hub of southeast Missouri and we are ready to exert just exactly who and what we are moving forward.

This global pandemic has stripped us of our normalcy and seized our sense of safety. When it is safe to do so, we must get back on our feet and Reclaim Our Region.

Let's Talk Business: Stay-At-Home Order Changes Business Operations and Travel

By Apr 12, 2020
NDB Photos/Flickr, License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/legalcode

The Governor’s Stay At Home Missouri order means changes in business operations and travel.

One week ago today the order went into effect. Missourians are to stay at home unless they are exercising outside or conducting essential business at those establishments defined by the Homeland Security guidelines. These include food providers, medical facilities, gas stations, and several others. The order did not close any Missouri businesses but did require the non-essential ones to operate with less than 10 people at their facility and practice social distancing.