Let's Talk Business: SEMO Port Authority Receives Grant to Install a Loops Tracks Terminal

By 2 hours ago
  • Cape Chamber

A valuable tool in the area’s economic development infrastructure was only an idea in 1975.

The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority is located on the Cape Girardeau County / Scott County line. The foundation of the Port’s development came in 1985 when more than 70% of voters in the two counties approved a one quarter cent sales tax that sunset in 1990.

The slack water harbor was completed in 1989 and the general cargo dock followed in 1990. Both Burlington Northern Santa Fe and Union Pacific railroads serve the Port. In addition, the Semo Port Railroad provides local switching services for inbound, outbound, and in-plant movements tailored to each customer’s needs.

Products handled at the Port are numerous and include coal, corn, soybeans, crude oil, fertilizers, and military equipment. These products are received from, or shipped to, 37 states and more than 30 countries around the world.

Many tons of these products are received or shipped representing multiple millions of dollars. This is truly an economic driver for the area.

The SEMO Port just finalized the paperwork and will begin construction soon on a $19.8 million dollar grant to construct a loop tracks terminal. This will give the Port the capability to handle trainload volumes of products to and from barges. It will provide efficient transfer of different kinds of products for multiple customers through a public terminal resulting in even greater relevance and a higher economic impact.

If you haven’t been to the SEMO Port lately, I invite you to drive down and take a look. 

Let's Talk Business

