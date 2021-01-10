Let's Talk Business: Preparing for Changes in Our Region's Economic Drivers

Before the pandemic, technology visionary Leonard Brody called what we are experiencing today a complete reset of the operating system of our planet. And today, it’s only been accelerated.

In a recent presentation, Brody said change today is occurring unlike anything we have experienced in the last 100 years. He believes the next decade will bring many of our structures and systems to a place we will barely recognize. At the Chamber, we agree.



Just think about these economic drivers for our region and how they will change in the next ten years. Healthcare and its delivery systems, autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles v. gas powered, retail, K-higher education delivery systems, smart highway construction, banks and financial delivery systems, cyber security, utility infrastructure, and the list goes on.



In preparation, the Chamber has re-established a Think Tank group designed to research, assess, and recommend ways to prepare ourselves locally for the changes we will face. It is our belief we need to be intentionally thinking about developing and taking appropriate steps to put our local economy in a position to take advantage of the changes – not just react to them.



If you are interested and feel you have something to offer, please contact me at the Chamber office. This is a very important issue for our business community and, therefore, a very important issue for all of us.