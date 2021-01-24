Let's Talk Business: Fastest Growing in the Next 10 Years in Southeast Missouri

Can you guess what occupations are projected to be the fastest growing in the next ten years for the southeast Missouri region?

The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center – MERIC – has released the latest projections for fast growing occupations in our part of the state. They classify these into three different categories: Now, Next, and Later.



Now occupations typically require short on the job training, little or no experience, and a high school diploma or equivalent. The projected top five in this category include personal care aides, physical therapist aides, home health aides, drivers, and fast food workers. The average annual wages for these positions range from $19,000 – $24,000.



Next occupations typically require non-degree certificate, associate’s degree, apprenticeship, or moderate training. The projected top five in this category include physical therapist assistants, respiratory therapists, veterinary technologists, insurance sales agents, and medical assistants. The average annual wages for these positions range from $30,000 - $54,000.



And Later occupations typically require a bachelor’s degree or higher. The projected top five in this category include physician assistants, speech-language pathologists, nurse practitioners, software developers, and occupational therapists. The average annual wages for these positions range from $48,000 - $111,000.



As you can see, healthcare related fields are projected to remain strong in our region. This information is critical for all of our education institutions as they prepare our workforce of tomorrow.