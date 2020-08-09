Let's Talk Business: CARES Act Funding Available For Area Businesses

By 26 minutes ago
  • Cape Chamber

The application for businesses to apply for grants from Cape Girardeau County’s CARES Act funding is now available on www.capechamber.com

Cape Girardeau County has designated Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET responsible for reviewing applications to determine eligibility and grant amount. Awards will depend upon the number of applicants, availability of funds, and demonstrated need.

Funds received through the local CARES Act business grants must be used for expenditures directly related to COVID-19 – examples include: sanitizer products, divider shields, and PPE.

There are several eligibility requirements for the funds so please read the application carefully.

We are aware purchases may still be occurring, so businesses may submit an application now and another at a later date after incurring additional expenses. However, funding is limited. Grants will be awarded until the appropriated funds are spent. There is no limit on the amount of funds a business may request; however, the final awarded amount will depend on current available dollars.

You can qualify for this grant even if you have received funds from the Paycheck Protection Program or SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

Upon submittal, your application will be processed by Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET and you will be notified via email of your application’s award status within 15 days. All funds will be distributed via checks made out to the business’s legal name within 30 days of application submission.

Let's Talk Business

