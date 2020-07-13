Let's Talk Business: Cape County Issues Face Covering Order

Cape Girardeau County has joined many others in Missouri, the U.S., and the world in issuing a face covering order.

On Friday, July 10, the Cape Girardeau County Health Department issued the guidelines in an attempt to reduce the number of cases, ease hospitalizations, and keep businesses open. Opinions on face coverings certainly vary but our local health professionals have determined this is a good step to take right now. The order took effect this morning at 12:01 a.m. and has no termination date at this time.

The good news for our business community is strong efforts by all of us to keep our spending in this area have been paying off. Sales tax numbers are holding pretty well for the county. It is certainly our goal to take the reasonable steps necessary to keep our businesses open. Many states have rolled back and closed certain businesses including bars and indoor seating for restaurants. We don’t want that to occur here.

There are several important things to note in the order. Please visit the county health department website or you can visit www.reclaimourregion.com for both the order and a section for frequently asked questions. If you have additional questions, reach out to the health department or for our members, you can call us at the Chamber.

As the country continues this battle, let’s do what we can to remain healthy and keep our economy open.