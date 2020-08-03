KRCU Public Radio Adds “Mountain Stage” And “To The Best Of Our Knowledge” To Weekend Program Lineup

As a result of the discontinuation of the public radio variety show Live From Here, KRCU Public Radio has added two new programs to our weekend lineup.

NPR’s Mountain Stage will air from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday evenings, replacing the Saturday broadcast of Live From Here. Wisconsin Public Radio’s To the Best of Our Knowledge will air Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon, replacing the variety show’s rebroadcast.

In June, American Public Media announced the cancellation of Live From Here, citing the effect that COVID-19 has had on live events. A Facebook post made by the program claimed that, with such uncertainty, they couldn’t continue to produce the show “the way it was intended.” Host Chris Thile welcomed a wide range of well-known and up-and-coming talent to share the stage and create a beautiful listening experience on the show since he took over in fall of 2016.

Mountain Stage will continue KRCU’s Saturday night tradition of live music on our airwaves with Larry Groce as host. Each two-hour episode of this show features seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country to indie rock, pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting, Mountain Stage offers its listeners the best seats in the house for performances captured in front of a live audience at the Culture Center Theater by established stars and emerging artists. Recent guests include Valerie June, Catherine Russell, Shovels & Rope, Martina McBride, Jason Isbell, and Tim O'Brien and Darrell Scott.

To the Best of Our Knowledge is a radio show about big ideas that fuel deep insights into our world through interviews with the world's luminaries, from experts to cultural icons. Each show revolves around a theme that sometimes centers on a big question, or zero in on the small things that give us pause. Some recent topics include: is the Internet making us stupid? Can a computer truly be creative? Are humans innately good? What’s the best road trip you ever took?

Find out more about Mountain Stage here, and To the Best of Our Knowledge here.

Questions or comments about these program changes can be directed to comments@krcu.org.