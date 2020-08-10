Nowadays, theaters are deserted. So are Hollywood sets, though production is ramping up slowly and cautiously in parts of the world.



That’s given audio dramas an opportunity to shine. The medium was already on the rise pre-pandemic, and producers in the audio realm have been able to keep working during lockdown.

One recent example is “When You Finish Saving The World,” a new audio drama written by actor Jesse Eisenberg. It’s a story in three acts, each featuring a series of monologues from a single character.

The first, played by Eisenberg, is Nathan, a father struggling to connect with his newborn son. He’s in therapy at the behest of his wife. Then, we meet Nathan’s son, Ziggy, played by actor Finn Wolfhard of “Stranger Things” fame. He’s a teenager and a viral star. And then there’s Ziggy’s mom Rachel, played by Kaitlyn Dever, who starred in the movie “Book Smart.”

“When You Finish Saving the World” was released last week on Audible. We talk to the three leads about the production, and what it’s like to make art in a pandemic.

