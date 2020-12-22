Ina Garten On Cooking For The Holidays In A Pandemic

The holidays are different this year. Public tree lighting ceremonies will have to wait. Maybe you shipped a gift instead of packing into a store and hand-delivering it. And many aren’t seeing family and friends in the normal way. And as we isolate, you might be forgoing your regular holiday dinner. So, who better to tell us what to make this season than Ina Garten (aka, The Barefoot Contessa)? She’s cooked for groups big and small for more than 40 years.



Food is a central part of the holiday season. But now that families won’t be gathering around a table to celebrate together. How do we change our meals accordingly? Ina Garten joins us to talk about the power of home-cooking during the holiday and give her recommendations on what to eat as the year draws to a close.



She also shared a cocktail recipe with us for you to make at home this year. No, it’s not this one.



Pomegranate Gimlets

Makes 6 drinks, excerpted with permission from Modern Comfort Food



Ingredients:

1½ cups gin, such as Tanqueray

1 cup pomegranate juice, such as Pom Wonderful

1 cup freshly squeezed lime juice (6 to 8 limes)

½ cup simple syrup*

Pomegranate seeds, for garnish

6 lime slices, for garnish

Preparation:

Step 1: At least one hour before serving, place martini glasses in the freezer.

Step 2: Combine the gin, pomegranate juice, lime juice, and simple syrup in a large pitcher.

Step 3: Fill a cocktail shaker half full with ice and add the drink mixture until the shaker is three quarters full.

Step 4: Shake for a full 15 seconds.

Step 5: Pour the mixture into the frozen martini glasses and garnish with a teaspoon of pomegranate seeds and a slice of lime.

*For simple syrup, combine 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water in a small pot and heat just until the sugar dissolves and the mixture is clear. Refrigerate until cold.



