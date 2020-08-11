How Much Will A COVID-19 Vaccine Cost?

There are at least 165 coronavirus vaccine candidates in development around the world. Billions of dollars are being spent and most are in “preclinical testing” — although most are not expected to go much further.

But according to the World Health Organization, 26 COVID-19 vaccine candidates are now being tested on humans.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says we should not expect to find a silver bullet but the signs are promising. That’s the feel-good news. It seems we are on track for a vaccine.

But what’s the cost of a COVID-19 vaccine? Who will pay? And how will it be made available?

