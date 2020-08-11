Related Program: 
1A

How Much Will A COVID-19 Vaccine Cost?

By Rupert Allman 53 minutes ago
  • A nurse shows a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech at the Sao Lucas Hospital, in Porto Alegre, southern Brazil.
    A nurse shows a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech at the Sao Lucas Hospital, in Porto Alegre, southern Brazil.

There are at least 165 coronavirus vaccine candidates in development around the world. Billions of dollars are being spent and most are in “preclinical testing” — although most are not expected to go much further.  

But according to the World Health Organization, 26 COVID-19 vaccine candidates are now being tested on humans. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci says we should not expect to find a silver bullet but the signs are promising. That’s the feel-good news. It seems we are on track for a vaccine.

But what’s the cost of a COVID-19 vaccine? Who will pay?  And how will it be made available?

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.