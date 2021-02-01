Hearings Begin In MO Senate On Anti "Police Doxing" Bill

By Missouri News Network 1 hour ago
  • A low police car lights the night
    A low police car lights the night
    Jason Howie/Flickr/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode

A senate committee began hearings on Mon. Feb. 1, on a bill that would increase penalties for posting the personal information of police officers online.

Missouri already has laws against posting people’s information, like home addresses, phone numbers, and social security numbers to the internet.

However, the bill, sponsored by Senator Tony Luektemeyer, would change the penalty for posting an officer’s personal information from a Class C misdemeanor to a Class E felony.

Luetkemeyer said he believes it’s necessary because police officers are already a protected class and need heightened protection. “I think that having it be a misdemeanor offense, where you're talking about a fine, very unlikely to have any jail time is not a significant deterrent. And we've had officers particularly in Kansas City, that have really been terrorized by different groups.”

Senator Steve Roberts said the issue is serious but questioned the need for the penalties to increase as much as the bill proposes.

Tags: 
Missouri News
Sen. Tony Luektemeyer
Sen. Steve Roberts
Law Enforcement
Doxing
Legistlation

Related Content

Gov. Parson Accuses Missouri House GOP Leaders Of Trying To Embarrass Him

By Jason Hancock | Missouri Independent 10 hours ago

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson believes House Republican leaders’ decision against allowing a joint legislative session to convene last week amid a statehouse COVID-19 outbreak was a “purposeful and disgusting scheme to embarrass me,” he said in a three-page letter to lawmakers dated Jan. 29.

Parson was scheduled to deliver his annual State of the State address last Wednesday in the House chambers, with the Senate, statewide officials, his cabinet and other guests in attendance.

Missouri Legislators, Staff Receive COVID Vaccine Intended For Other State Employees

By editor Jan 28, 2021

Some Missouri state lawmakers received the initial doses of COVID vaccine Wednesday at an event that was intended for employees from Missouri’s Department of Public Safety and Department of Transportation.

Ahead of Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State speech, Democratic and Republican members of the House and Senate were seen entering and leaving the Capitol Plaza Hotel Wednesday afternoon where doses of Pfizer’s vaccine were being administered.