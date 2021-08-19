Gov. Parson Announces $400 Million Plan To Improve Broadband Infrastructure In Missouri

On Thurs. Aug. 19, Gov. Mike Parson announced plans to distribute $400 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to increase broadband internet access, adoption, and assistance statewide.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Missouri State Fair, hosted by the Missouri Farm Bureau.

Remote and rural Missouri continue to face a diverse range of broadband connectivity challenges. According to the FCC, more than 147,000 households -- or almost 400,000 Missourians, don’t have access to high-speed Internet.

The plan is expected to impact hundreds of thousands of Missouri families.

The Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon, highlighted the impact the plan will have on the lives of students and their education, as well as adults and their job opportunities.

“Having access to this critical infrastructure is essential for employers of all shapes and sizes across our state. Connecting more Missouri communities will help level the playing field for rural and urban communities alike.”

If approved by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, this funding could support up to 19 projects, connecting more than 17,000 households, businesses, and other institutions.