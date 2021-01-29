Going Public: An Update on COVID-19 Vaccinations on Southeast Missouri

Vaccinations for COVID-19 are underway in Southeast Missouri. According to the COVID-19 dashboard released by the state of Missouri this week, over 10% of Cape County residents have received the first dose of the vaccine. That compares to 4.7% statewide.

To learn more about how vaccine distribution is going in the area, Dan Woods spoke with Maria Sudak Thursday morning, January 28, 2021. Sudak is Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at SoutheastHEALTH.



Resources:

www.MOStopsCOVID.com

SoutheastHEALTH COVID-19 Information Page

Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 Information Page