Going Public: An Update on COVID-19 Vaccinations on Southeast Missouri

    COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccinations for COVID-19 are underway in Southeast Missouri. According to the COVID-19 dashboard released by the state of Missouri this week, over 10% of Cape County residents have received the first dose of the vaccine. That compares to 4.7% statewide.

To learn more about how vaccine distribution is going in the area, Dan Woods spoke with Maria Sudak Thursday morning, January 28, 2021. Sudak is Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at SoutheastHEALTH.

www.MOStopsCOVID.com
SoutheastHEALTH COVID-19 Information Page
Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 Information Page

