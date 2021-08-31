Going Public: Southeast's Center for Behavioral Health To Host Health and Wellness Fair

Southeast Missouri State University’s Center for Behavioral Health and Accessibility will host a Health and Wellness Resource Fair on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to mark National Suicide Prevention Month.

The fair will feature campus organizations, departments and community partners with information, resources and interaction that support physical and mental health.

Training programs, personal assessments for anxiety and body image, and STI (sexually transmitted infection) testing will be offered at the event.

“We want them [attendants] to have information that will encourage healthy behaviors and wellness perspectives. We want to inform the students what resources are available to them, and that's kind of the subtitle of the event, campus and community-- so we want to make students are aware of what's available to them, what resources for health and mental health are available,” said John Nimmo, Counselor at the Center for Behavioral Health and Accessibility.

Nimmo explained that the department chose this year’s theme “SEMO STRONG… Campus and Community” as a reaction to the fair’s cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“The word is an acronym for words-- safe, empowered, motivated, and optimistic, and so we're trying to encourage a more positive outlook or affirming outlook for our students, after everything that we've been through," said Nimmo. "I know it's not all over, we still have challenges, but we want to kind of present the theme of having support for each other, encouraging one another."

The department will also be encouraging students to participate in their online suicide prevention trainings at asklistenrefer.org/semo in honor of September being Suicide Prevention Month.

“This encourages students who know how to ask if someone needs assistance, and be able to listen effectively and then also be able to refer them to services they may need,” said Nimmo. “We want to recognize students who practice bystander intervention or practice acts have taken some responsibility for their peers, to encourage their peers to make the best choices for their own safety,” said Nimmo.

The fair will be held on the 8th of September in the University Center’s third floor lobby and Program Lounge. All students, faculty and staff are encouraged to attend. Face coverings are required.