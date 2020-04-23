Going Public: Southeast President Vargas Talks About Commencement Plans and Student Emergency Fund

Southeast President Carlos Vargas spoke with KRCU on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 and told us how pleased he is with how quickly the campus community adapted to doing business in new ways. He also told us about a student Emergency Fund that has been established and that students who are graduating in Spring 2020 will be welcomed to particpate in graduation ceremonies in the Fall 2020 or Spring 2021 semester. The Spring 2020 ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic and guidelines that limit the gatherings of large groups to limit the spread of the coronavirus.