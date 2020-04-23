Going Public: Southeast President Vargas Talks About Commencement Plans and Student Emergency Fund

Old Town Cape is staying connected with Cape Girardeau's Downtown Businesses and finding creative ways to keep the community engaged including participating in the "Great American Takeout" and hosting a Virtual Bingo.

Tunes at Twilight and the Cape Riverfront Market have both been postponed, according to Haynes. She told us that they have set up a resource on their website for those who would like to connect with their favorite local vendor if they would like to purchase food.

We spoke with Liz Haynes, Executive Director of Old Town Cape.