Going Public: Southeast President Vargas Talks About Commencement Plans and Student Emergency Fund

By Apr 23, 2020
  • KRCU

Southeast President Carlos Vargas spoke with KRCU on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 and told us how pleased he is with how quickly the campus community adapted to doing business in new ways. He also told us about a student Emergency Fund that has been established and that students who are graduating in Spring 2020 will be welcomed to particpate in graduation ceremonies in the Fall 2020 or Spring 2021 semester. The Spring 2020 ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic and guidelines that limit the gatherings of large groups to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Going Public
GP Podcast

Related Content

Going Public: SEMO Uses 3D Printers To Produce PPE For Area Healthcare Providers

By Apr 20, 2020
Southeast Missouri State University

The campus of Southeast Missouri State University is quiet right now with students taking classes online and employees working from home. But if you listen closely, you'll hear the sound of 3D printers and a laser cutter hard at work in the Seabaugh Polytechnic Building producing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the local healthcare community.

Going Public: Old Town Cape Working to Stay Connected to Downtown and the Community

By Mar 25, 2020
Old Town Cape

Old Town Cape is staying connected with Cape Girardeau's Downtown Businesses and finding creative ways to keep the community engaged including participating in the "Great American Takeout" and hosting a Virtual Bingo.

Tunes at Twilight and the Cape Riverfront Market have both been postponed, according to Haynes. She told us that they have set up a resource on their website for those who would like to connect with their favorite local vendor if they would like to purchase food.

We spoke with Liz Haynes, Executive Director of Old Town Cape.

Going Public: United Way of SEMO Creates Fund to Help Those Whose Incomes Impacted by COVID-19

By Mar 19, 2020

To prepare for the financial effects of the Coronavirus, United Way of Southeast Missouri has a established a COVID-19 fund to help those whose incomes will be impacted.

Dan Woods spoke with Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton.

More Information:
www.unitedwayofsemo.org
COVID-19 Resources