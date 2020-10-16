Going Public: SEMO Professor Helps People with Asthma Breathe Easier

The quality of air in the home is critical for all of us but more so for those suffering with asthma.

Dr. John Kraemer is the Director of the Institute for Environmental Health Assessment & Patient Centered Outcomes. Kraemer is a professor of biology and environmental science and director of the University’s Center for Environmental Analysis. He has completed research and training related to the identification and management of environmental triggers. He spoke with KRCU's Dan Woods about the work he and his colleagues are doing to help people breathe easier.



