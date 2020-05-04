Going Public: Member of Islamic Center Speaks About Destructive Fire, Interfaith Group Shows Support

Last Monday, a man was arrested in connection to the fire that destroyed the Islamic Center on North West End Boulevard.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 42-year-old Nicholas Proffitt of Cape Girardeau was motivated by reasons of religion.

He’s been charged with three felonies, including burglary, arson, and property damage.

Islamic Center member Rania Roumany spoke with KRCU, along with members of the Cape Interfaith Alliance, including Dr. Debbie Lee-Distefano, Dr. Brooke Clubbs, and Rev. Edie Bird.