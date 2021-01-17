Going Public: Local Jeopardy College Champion Discusses The Legacy of Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek, the host of the popular quiz show Jeopardy, passed away on November 8th after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

After 36 years of hosting, Trebek’s last episodes aired Friday, January 8th.

Londyn Lorenz, a Perryville native now attending the University of Mississippi, competed in the 2020 Jeopardy College Championship, which recorded in February and aired in April.

She joined KRCU’s Clayton Hester to talk about the legacy of Alex Trebek, as well as her own history as a Jeopardy fan and contestant.