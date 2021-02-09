Going Public: The History of the Filibuster in the U. S. Senate

There has been a lot of talk in recent weeks about the filibuster in the United States Senate. Republicans want to keep it and most Democrats want to do away with it. A filibuster is used to prevent a measure from being brought to a vote. To break a filibuster, it takes 60 votes which is tough in a 50/50 Senate. If the filibuster remains in place (which looks likely at least for now) will legislation just sit in the Senate in the near-term or will it foster more compromise?



Dan Woods spoke with Jason Sides, Associate Professor of Political Science at Southeast Missouri State University.