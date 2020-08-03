Going Public: Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri Organizers Discuss Housing During COVID-19

The pandemic has caused problems of housing insecurity, with factors such as financial strain and the end of a moratorium on evictions. The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri assists with issues such as housing. Executive Director Melissa Stickel and Housing Coordinator Calvin Garner told KRCU about what they’re seeing while assisting those in need.

“There’s not any needs that I see much different than they were before,” Garner says, “they’re just happening with greater regularity.”

Garner says the local housing problem is an opportunity for the community to cooperate and find a solution.

“In our community it’s a fact that we quite frankly just don’t have a place that is able to house these individuals that are going through this transition,” he says.

More information about the Community Partnership can be found at https://www.cpsemo.org/.