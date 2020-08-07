Going Public: Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager Katrina Amos Talks Pandemic And Projects

Amid the effort of managing flights during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has been developing an idea of how they can use funds from the CARES Act to assist with their renovation projects. In addition to that work in progress, they’re facing other situations. Last week they were also notified of an emergency travel order, with new quarantine requirements for passengers flying to Chicago. KRCU’s Clayton Hester talks with airport manager Katrina Amos about how they’re handling the challenge of the pandemic and where they are in their projects.