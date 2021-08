The city of Jackson, Missouri has been growing as of late and while growth is a good thing, it also presents some challenges. We sat down with Mayor Dwain Hahs for an update on what's happening in Jackson.

Mayor Hahs told us that one of things a growing city works to provide is good infrastructure for the residents of the city. He said, "As a city, as a municipality, providing infrastructure to the citizens is most important. And what we're trying to do is stay ahead of our growth."