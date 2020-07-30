Related Program: 
Going Public: "Bring It On! The Musical" Coming to River Campus

“Bring it On! The Musical” melds cheerleading, dance and showtunes and is coming to Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus both live and live-streamed.

Dan Woods spoke with Rhonda Weller-Stilson, Dean of the Holland College of Arts and Media at Southeast Missouri State University.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6-8 and Aug. 12-15, and at 2 p.m. Aug. 9 and 16 in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall. The River Campus will offer — for the first time — live-streamed performances of the musical Aug. 7 and Aug. 14-16.

Details are available at RiverCampus.org or at the Box Office (573) 651-2265.

